Buckhead Capital Management LLC Sells 13,935 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,935 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 1.6% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 337.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 46,532 shares in the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 138,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 133,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,784 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,267.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 23,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.08. 4,848,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,629,076. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.70. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $84.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

