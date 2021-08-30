Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Director Maxine Clark Sells 9,768 Shares

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Director Maxine Clark sold 9,768 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $181,782.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Maxine Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Maxine Clark sold 26,755 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $462,861.50.

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,990. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.00. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $292.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.98.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.63. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 37.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

