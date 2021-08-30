Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.80 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will announce $4.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.37 billion and the highest is $5.05 billion. Builders FirstSource reported sales of $2.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year sales of $18.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.33 billion to $18.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.56 billion to $17.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Builders FirstSource.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. FMR LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 89,055 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 116,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $53.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.81. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $28.43 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.