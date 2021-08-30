Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.80 Billion

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will announce $4.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.37 billion and the highest is $5.05 billion. Builders FirstSource reported sales of $2.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year sales of $18.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.33 billion to $18.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.56 billion to $17.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. FMR LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 89,055 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 116,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $53.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.81. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $28.43 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.