Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,228 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.21% of Bunge worth $22,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BG. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the second quarter worth $9,028,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 26.3% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 7.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Bunge by 33.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $825,719.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BG. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Bunge stock opened at $77.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.20. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

