Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,249 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Bunge worth $28,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter worth $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

NYSE:BG opened at $77.12 on Monday. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.20. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,476.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

