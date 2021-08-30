Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.89

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.89 and last traded at $37.66, with a volume of 6998 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BZLFY shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 2,700.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,370.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.84.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

