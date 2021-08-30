Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Short Interest Update

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 286,200 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the July 29th total of 219,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BUR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush started coverage on Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,264,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Burford Capital in the first quarter worth $66,264,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Burford Capital in the first quarter worth $40,593,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Burford Capital in the first quarter worth $13,433,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 26.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,905,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,067 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BUR traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.02. 584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71. Burford Capital has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.