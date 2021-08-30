Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after MKM Partners raised their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $360.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 54,326 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 527,394 shares.The stock last traded at $301.35 and had previously closed at $309.53.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BURL. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.55.

In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.35.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 114.25% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

