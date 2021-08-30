Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Trading Up 0.4%

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75. Approximately 2,686 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $44.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.45.

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter. Burnham had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $43.55 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%.

Burnham Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BURCA)

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets.

