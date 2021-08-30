BWX Limited (ASX:BWX) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

BWX Limited (ASX:BWX) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This is a boost from BWX’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.47.

In other BWX news, insider David Fenlon 140,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st.

BWX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and wholesale of natural body, hair, and skin care products in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company owns, produces, and distributes products under the Sukin, Mineral Fusion, Andalou Naturals, DermaSukin, Life Basics, and USPA personal care brands.

