Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Cable One worth $13,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CABO. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permit Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,253.43.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $2,067.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,943.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.51. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,674.35 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.09 by $5.59. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.18 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 22.48%.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,902.12, for a total transaction of $642,916.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,124.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 63 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total transaction of $129,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,377 shares of company stock worth $10,906,287 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.