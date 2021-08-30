Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.850-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cabot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

CBT opened at $55.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95. Cabot has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.16. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -56.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cabot will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cabot stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 60.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,894 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Cabot worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

