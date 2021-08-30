CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 506,100 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the July 29th total of 697,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $257.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.48. CACI International has a 52-week low of $198.46 and a 52-week high of $270.73.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.74. CACI International had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 7.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CACI International will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CACI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.88.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total value of $42,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,667 shares of company stock worth $1,757,447 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of CACI International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in CACI International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

