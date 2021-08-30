Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) Trading Down 0.9%

Calnex Solutions Plc (LON:CLX)’s share price traded down 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 112 ($1.46). 282,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 175,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113 ($1.48).

The firm has a market cap of £98.00 million and a P/E ratio of 26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 101.79.

In other Calnex Solutions news, insider Graeme Bissett acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £49,000 ($64,018.81).

Calnex Solutions Limited provides test and measurement products for telecommunication networks. It offers Paragon that enables users to capture real-world packet delay variation profiles from their existing network and replay those profiles in a controlled lab environment; and Paragon-X, which measures the accuracy of the recovered time of day (ToD) and frequency (MTIE/TDEV) to the specified limits.

