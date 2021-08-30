Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $88 million-$92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.44 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CMBM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a C$76.00 price target on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Vertical Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cambium Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cambium Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.44.

Shares of Cambium Networks stock opened at $38.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.82. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 63.79%. The business had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $92,160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $27,333.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,598.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cambium Networks stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 428.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,954 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.84% of Cambium Networks worth $10,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

