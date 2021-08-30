Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $146.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $86.19 and a 52 week high of $152.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.41, a P/E/G ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 21,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $3,175,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,401,262.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,165,726 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

