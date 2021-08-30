Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 497,700 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the July 29th total of 367,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 225,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Camtek presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Camtek in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Camtek by 135.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Camtek by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 26.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAMT traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $41.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,505. Camtek has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 1.62.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Camtek had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

