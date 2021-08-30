Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$154.00 at Desjardins

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2021 earnings at $11.57 EPS.

CM has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.63.

CM traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $116.40. 5,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,904. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $72.07 and a 52 week high of $121.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.69. The company has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6,770.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 109,614 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,977,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

