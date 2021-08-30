Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$154.00 at Desjardins

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2021 earnings at $11.57 EPS.
CM has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.63.
CM traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $116.40. 5,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,904. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $72.07 and a 52 week high of $121.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.69. The company has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.13.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6,770.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 109,614 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,977,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.
