Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.48 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued on Thursday, August 26th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud anticipates that the bank will earn $2.48 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.47.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $116.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $72.07 and a one year high of $121.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.1561 dividend. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

