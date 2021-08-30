Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CM. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$149.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$159.58.

CM opened at C$146.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$144.83. The company has a market cap of C$65.92 billion and a PE ratio of 12.34. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$96.42 and a 52-week high of C$152.84.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The company had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.8589192 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total transaction of C$352,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$709,188.90. Also, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 18,727 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.86, for a total value of C$2,712,793.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at C$1,226,239.90. Insiders sold a total of 66,227 shares of company stock valued at $9,612,005 in the last quarter.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

