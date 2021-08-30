Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Rating Reiterated by Cormark

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cormark in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.29 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CM. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$159.58.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of CM stock opened at C$146.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$96.42 and a one year high of C$152.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$144.83.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The company had revenue of C$4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.8589192 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Victor George Dodig sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.04, for a total value of C$3,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,844,684.24. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.46, for a total transaction of C$722,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$336,591.80. Insiders have sold a total of 66,227 shares of company stock worth $9,612,005 in the last ninety days.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.