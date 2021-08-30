Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s (CM) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CM. National Bankshares upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “$158.00” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$159.58.

TSE CM opened at C$146.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$144.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.34. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$96.42 and a 1-year high of C$152.84.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The business had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.72 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.8589192 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Victor George Dodig sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.04, for a total value of C$3,626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,981 shares in the company, valued at C$8,844,684.24. Also, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 18,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.86, for a total value of C$2,712,793.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at C$1,226,239.90. Insiders sold a total of 66,227 shares of company stock worth $9,612,005 in the last quarter.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

