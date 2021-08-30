Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Bought by Mufg Securities Canada LTD.

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 388.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,081,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450,253 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources makes up about 5.4% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned approximately 0.26% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $111,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 9,832 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 229,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 60,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 60,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.39. 217,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,194,710. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.74. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $38.10.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.3748 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is -362.79%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.