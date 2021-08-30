Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Stock Position Raised by Mufg Securities Canada LTD.

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 400.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 283,878 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises approximately 1.3% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned about 0.05% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $27,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,454,022,000 after purchasing an additional 25,616,834 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 359.1% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,772,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,136,152,000 after buying an additional 11,554,932 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,536,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,732,879,000 after acquiring an additional 213,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,189,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,094,000 after purchasing an additional 110,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 364.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,795,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,682 shares during the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.29. 124,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,659,940. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.61. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.86%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.02.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

