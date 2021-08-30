Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.06. Canadian Solar reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $5.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 1.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. cut their price target on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Shares of CSIQ opened at $36.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.62. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $67.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,291,392 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $461,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,975 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,087,304 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $138,435,000 after acquiring an additional 131,021 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,822,633 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,727,000 after acquiring an additional 773,429 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,664,886 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $74,653,000 after acquiring an additional 746,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,641,021 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $73,584,000 after acquiring an additional 28,798 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

