Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target Increased to C$39.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

CBWBF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBWBF traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.59.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products.

