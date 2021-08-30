Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) PT Raised to C$43.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CBWBF. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Western Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.54. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.59. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $31.47.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products.

