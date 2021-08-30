Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) PT Raised to C$44.00 at CIBC

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

CBWBF traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $28.54. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.59. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $31.47.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products.

