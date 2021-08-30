Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price objective raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on CWB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. CSFB boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.29.

Shares of CWB traded up C$0.97 on Monday, reaching C$37.16. 363,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,353. The firm has a market cap of C$3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$23.72 and a 12 month high of C$37.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$34.57.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$247.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$244.84 million. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$34.16 per share, with a total value of C$341,563.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$654,947.05.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

