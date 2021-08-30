Candel Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CADL) Quiet Period To End on September 6th

Candel Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:CADL) quiet period will end on Monday, September 6th. Candel Therapeutics had issued 9,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 27th. The total size of the offering was $72,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. During Candel Therapeutics’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

CADL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$22.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

CADL stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. Candel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $8.68.

Candel Therapeutics Inc is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.

