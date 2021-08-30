Cango (NYSE:CANG) Shares Gap Up to $4.25

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $4.44. Cango shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 3,310 shares.

CANG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cango from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.95 million, a PE ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $3.64. Cango had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 99.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cango Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Cango by 12.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 927,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 105,699 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cango in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,970,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cango in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,472,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cango by 339.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 270,016 shares during the period. 22.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cango Company Profile (NYSE:CANG)

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

