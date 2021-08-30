Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Acquired by Mufg Securities Canada LTD.

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $939,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. 12.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CGC. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Desjardins dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. MKM Partners raised Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.34.

CGC traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.93. 126,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,574,267. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.08. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.