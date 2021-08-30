Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Short Interest Update

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Shares of Capita stock remained flat at $$2.27 during trading hours on Monday. Capita has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.21.
Capita Company Profile
