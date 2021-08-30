Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 155 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Equinix by 1,519.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 7.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Equinix by 5.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 24.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.94.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $824.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $818.52. The stock has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.49, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $845.62.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total value of $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,957 shares of company stock valued at $14,362,282 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

