Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.05% of Meritage Homes worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.56.

Shares of MTH opened at $112.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.72. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $120.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.