Capital Analysts LLC Buys 3,829 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 457.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,938,000 after acquiring an additional 101,562 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,383,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,438,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,874,000. Finally, WBI Investments raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 42.0% in the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RHS opened at $159.72 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $166.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.12.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

