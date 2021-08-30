Capital Analysts LLC Buys 395 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 326.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Synopsys by 63.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $331.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $287.62. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $193.55 and a one year high of $333.46.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total value of $1,065,895.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $5,266,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,467 shares of company stock worth $106,713,948. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

