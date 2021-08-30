Capital Analysts LLC Buys 51,398 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 535.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,398 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 102.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $50.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.82. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.62 and a 12 month high of $51.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

