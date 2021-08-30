Capital Analysts LLC Buys 811 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.24% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 108.8% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 621,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,612,000 after purchasing an additional 323,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,807,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,159.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,420,000 after buying an additional 368,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 669.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,967,000 after acquiring an additional 271,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,865,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $150.71 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $98.30 and a 52-week high of $153.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.75.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.