Capital Analysts LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 57,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 290.5% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 50,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $135.50 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $83.92 and a twelve month high of $135.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.24.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

