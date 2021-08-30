Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,234,975,000 after acquiring an additional 786,018 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,827,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,337,402,000 after acquiring an additional 480,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,219,926,000 after acquiring an additional 197,104 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Danaher by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Danaher by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,480,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,458,572,000 after acquiring an additional 520,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHR opened at $319.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $192.51 and a twelve month high of $323.42.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

