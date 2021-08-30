Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after buying an additional 52,362 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after purchasing an additional 88,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,950,000 after purchasing an additional 40,497 shares during the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $46.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

