Capital Analysts LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,748 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $170.19 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $186.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.68.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.