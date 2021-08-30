Capital Analysts LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOC opened at $364.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $364.80. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $379.03. The firm has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

