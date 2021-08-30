Capital Analysts LLC Has $2.43 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 211.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,671,000 after buying an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 90.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 28.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 30.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.96.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 203,257 shares of company stock valued at $58,981,614 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SHW opened at $302.87 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $309.98. The company has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.