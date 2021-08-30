Capital Analysts LLC Has $2.82 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 1,080.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,831 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 97,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 914,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,410,000 after buying an additional 134,844 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 222,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after buying an additional 26,390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.72.

