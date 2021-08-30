Capital Analysts LLC Has $3.43 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1,621.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,016,000 after acquiring an additional 572,868 shares during the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth $141,343,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth $115,630,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 8.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,661,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,563,860,000 after purchasing an additional 462,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale raised their target price on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.57.

Accenture stock opened at $335.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $213.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $210.42 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $314.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

