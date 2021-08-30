Capital Analysts LLC Has $3.61 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.8% during the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 15,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 263.6% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 857,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $249,976,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,387,000 after acquiring an additional 39,751 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 7.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 287,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $278.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $327.05 billion, a PE ratio of 67.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

