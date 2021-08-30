Capital Analysts LLC Increases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 118,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,127,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,413,000 after acquiring an additional 87,526 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,974,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,486,000 after purchasing an additional 115,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $105.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.39. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

