Capital Analysts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 42.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,464,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234,637 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,806,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,988,000 after purchasing an additional 501,108 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 681,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,607,000 after purchasing an additional 419,553 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,834,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,785,000 after buying an additional 402,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 35.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,464,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,311,000 after buying an additional 379,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

SSNC stock opened at $76.24 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.39 and a one year high of $79.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. Research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

SSNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.69.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

